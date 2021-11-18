We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items
Operation Christmas Child collecting shoebox gifts through Monday
What: Operation Christmas Child is collecting shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project.
When: Now through Monday, Nov. 22.
Where: Boxes can be dropped off at Crosspoint Fellowship Church, 3501 Forest Drive, Cheyenne, or Crossroads Community Church, 418 Pine St., Pine Bluffs. For drop-off hours each day, go online to https://tinyurl.com/occdropofflaramiecounty.
How it works:
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts – filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys – to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Individuals, families and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage, https://tinyurl.com/occhowtopack.