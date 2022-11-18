...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
To give your money
Car raffle to benefit Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church, food pantry
What: Car drawing to raise funds for the land and building fund at Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church of Cheyenne and St. Joseph's Food Pantry
When: Ticket sales ongoing; drawing set for Saturday, Nov. 19
Cost: $100 per ticket or three tickets for $200.
More information: A minimum of 1,500 tickets will be sold for a chance to win a new Cadillac XT4 Luxury AWD vehicle. The drawing will be held at the Halliday Cadillac showroo, but the winner need not be present to win.