We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items
Toys for Tots to hold Stuff a Sleigh event at Menard’s
What: Stuff a Sleigh, a campaign by Toys for Tots to collect new, unwrapped toys
When: Today and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: In front of Menard’s, 4355 Windmill Road, Cheyenne
More information: New toys can also be dropped off at collection sites around Cheyenne now through Dec. 11. Go to https://cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org for locations.