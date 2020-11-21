We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyone gives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Nachos Navidad proceeds to benefit Friday Food Bag Foundation
What: This year, Taco John’s in Cheyenne has chosen the Friday Food Bag Foundation as its holiday fundraiser recipient.
When: Now through Dec. 31.
Where: All Cheyenne-area Taco John’s locations.
More information: Taco John’s in Cheyenne will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Nachos Navidad purchase to the Friday Food Bag Foundation.
This local program works with the community to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well – or at all – on the weekends.
In addition to the restaurant’s donation, Taco John’s in Cheyenne encourages guests to donate by rounding up their check to the nearest dollar amount.
Guests can also donate directly to the Friday Food Bag Foundation at cheyenneffbag.org/donate.