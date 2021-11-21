We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money and your items
South High ‘Turkey Stampede’ to benefit Unaccompanied Students Initiative
What: South High “Turkey Stampede” 5k Walk/Run to support the Unaccompanied Students Initiative
When: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25; registration is at 7 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m.
Where: Cheyenne’s South High School, 1213 W. Allison Road
Cost: $15 per student or $30 per adult.
More information: Participants should bring nonperishable food items, which will be collected before the race. The fastest runner will receive a pumpkin pie.
Who it benefits: The mission of the Unaccompanied Students Initiative is to provide safe, stable housing and to develop support systems for high school students, ages 16 to 20 experiencing homelessness.
A part of the Strong Families Action Team, the USI aids the young homeless population in Laramie County and Natrona County by offering housing and support for up to 10 students in Casper and 15 students in Cheyenne.
For more information: Call Kate Tietjen at 307-771-2410.