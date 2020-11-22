We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
GFWC Women’s Civic League pivots to online auction, bake sale
What: GFWC Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne’s 52nd annual Christmas House is presented this year as an online auction and bake sale.
When: Bake sale: Now through Dec. 1. Auction: Now through Dec. 5.
More information: Visit womenscivicleaguecheyenne.org for a link to Christmas House to shop for some traditional holiday treats, and handcrafted, vintage and unusual gifts.
Items will be available for pick-up by winning bidders Dec. 7 and 8.
All proceeds will benefit local programs and projects and provide scholarships for local students.
For more information: Email ChristmasHousewclc@gmail.com.