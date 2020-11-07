We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyone gives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Donations at today’s harvest event to help fund suicide hotline
What: Suicide Prevention Harvest Event
When: Noon to 5 p.m. today
Where: Terry Bison Ranch, Wagon Wheel Building, 51 Interstate 25 Service Road
Cost: Free, but donations will go toward the Wyoming Suicide Hotline.
More information: This event will feature resources, carnival games, local shops and more. There also will be a raffle, with winners announced at 4 p.m.