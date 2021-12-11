We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your money

Big O Tires raising funds for Friday Food Bag Foundation

What: Big O Tires hosts “Driven for the Community” to benefit the Friday Food Bag Foundation

When: Through Dec. 23

Where: Big O stores at 3714 E. Lincolnway and 5510 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne

How it works: Big O Tires is offering an incentive for donations. Anyone who makes a donation for $50 in cash or by check (made out to Friday Food Bag Foundation) will receive an oil change voucher that can be redeemed at any time. Participants can drop off their donations at either Big O Tires location Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information: The Friday Food Bag Foundation works with educators and social workers to deliver bags of nutritious, nonperishable food each Friday while school is in session to children who otherwise might not eat well, or at all, during the weekends. The nonprofit started by delivering 50 bags per week and has grown to delivering more than 1,000 bags per week.

For more information about the Friday Food Bag Foundation, visit cheyenneffbag.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus