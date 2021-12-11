...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range Foothills, and
central Laramie County including the cities of Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Big O Tires raising funds for Friday Food Bag Foundation
What: Big O Tires hosts “Driven for the Community” to benefit the Friday Food Bag Foundation
When: Through Dec. 23
Where: Big O stores at 3714 E. Lincolnway and 5510 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne
How it works: Big O Tires is offering an incentive for donations. Anyone who makes a donation for $50 in cash or by check (made out to Friday Food Bag Foundation) will receive an oil change voucher that can be redeemed at any time. Participants can drop off their donations at either Big O Tires location Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information: The Friday Food Bag Foundation works with educators and social workers to deliver bags of nutritious, nonperishable food each Friday while school is in session to children who otherwise might not eat well, or at all, during the weekends. The nonprofit started by delivering 50 bags per week and has grown to delivering more than 1,000 bags per week.