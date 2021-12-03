We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Help Toys for Tots “Stuff a Truck” today and Saturday at #1 Properties

What: “Stuff a Truck” with new, unwrapped toys for the Laramie County Toys for Tots campaign

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: #1 Properties parking lot near Target, 1660 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne

More information: New toys also can be dropped off at collection sites around Cheyenne through Dec. 10. Visit https://cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org for local collection site locations.

For more information: Contact Wendi Henderson at 678-215-7584.

