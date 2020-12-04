We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyone gives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
WICC holds fundraising auction to cover startup costs
What: Wyoming Independent Citizens Coalition is holding a virtual auction to cover startup costs for the newly formed group.
When: Now through Dec. 23.
More information: The auction can be accessed online at https://www.32auctions.com/WICC.
WICC supports consultation, mediation, situational analysis and advocacy for all. Its members are committed to making Wyoming a better place for everyone.