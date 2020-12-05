We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items
Toys for Tots to wrap up Stuff a Truck event today
What: Laramie County Toys for Tots will wrap up its three-day Stuff a Truck event
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today
Where: In the #1 Properties parking lot near Target on Dell Range Boulevard
How to donate: Help bring Christmas joy to many children in our area by donating, new, unwrapped toys at the event or at collection sites around Cheyenne through Dec. 11. Go online to https://cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org for local collection sites.