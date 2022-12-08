...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY MORNING
TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyone gives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items
Retirement center collecting teddy bears for CPD Victim Assistance Program
What: Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne is collecting new, unused teddy bears for the Cheyenne Police Department Victim Assistance Program.
When: 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9
Where: 1530 Dorothy Lane, Cheyenne
More information: The stuffed bears donated to CPD will be given to children during the holidays who are displaced from their homes by fire; children who are in the foster system who are often just “lost or left out;” and children who are abused or in traumatic recovery situations, since as car accidents.
In lieu of stuffed bears, monetary donations can be made, and Primrose staff will use the money to buy the stuffed animals.
For more information: Or to drop off your teddy bears early, contact Christine at 307-634-1530.