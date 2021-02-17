We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need.
To give your money
Independent Citizen Coalition raising funds through Non-Event
What: February Non-Event: “Gathering of Hearts” Ball, to support the Wyoming Independent Citizen Coalition
When: Now through the end of February
Where: There is no event site. Enjoy the comfort of your home, knowing that you have helped improve the lives of those who are growing in their advocacy skills, wisdom and knowledge regarding current issues.
What is a Non-Event: The Non-Event is a unique fundraiser that brings businesses, faith-based communities and benefactors together with individuals to support Wyoming Independent Citizen Coalition programs. There is no suit or dress to buy or place to drive to. Giving, as a response to receiving the invitation, is an act of community support.
Tickets: $35 per person (2 tickets for $70, etc.)
How to donate: Go online to https://tinyurl.com/wiccnonevent or mail your donation to P.O. Box 21431, Cheyenne, WY 82003
More information: The Wyoming Independent Citizen Coalition (WICC) is a newly formed nonprofit with a financial need to support its mission, and to create a base of loyal donors who are committed to making Wyoming a better place for everyone. WICC supports consultation, mediation, situational analysis and research to address hate-based and civil rights issues in Wyoming.
For more information: Email wyindependentcitizenscoalition@gmail.com or go online to https://sites.google.com/view/wicc-wyindepcitizenscoalition/.