We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need.
To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Grace For 2 Brothers to offer music and food at tonight’s fundraiser
What: Gratitude & Raditude, a fundraiser for Grace For 2 Brothers
When: Tonight, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave., Cheyenne
Cost: $45 per person, which includes dinner by Graffiti Cuisine and two drinks at Dillinger’s
More information: The event will take place in three hour-and-a-half increments for social distancing purposes. Performers include musician Bobby Phillips, magician Dan Jaspersen and actor/comedian Steven Michael Quezada of “Breaking Bad.”
The primary mission of Grace For 2 Brothers Foundation is suicide prevention through awareness, education and support. Formed in 2010 by BJ Ayers, the foundation continues its critical work for the community of Cheyenne and throughout the state of Wyoming.
The foundation provides resource information and assistance to those who know someone in crisis, to those who are currently in crisis, and provides support to caregivers and survivors of suicide loss.
For more information or to buy tickets: Call 307-256-3344.
WySAIL presents Bid on Advocacy Online Silent Auction through Sunday
What: Bid on Advocacy Online Silent Auction, to benefit Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership (WySAIL)
When: Now through Sunday, Feb. 28
Where: Online at https://app.galabid.com/wysail
More information: Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to bid. All items will be posted at the beginning of the event. Bidders will get notifications on their devices or text messages when they are outbid to continue.
A few of the gracious donations WySAIL received are a 32” Smart TV with sound bar; a camping kit that includes a custom-made Crown Royal blanket and an outdoor dining set; and a concealed carry purse.
The group also is raffling off an AR-15 donated by Stagg Arms. The raffle will begin during the auction and will end on March 12. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100.
The mission of WySAIL is to create leaders with developmental disabilities to learn skills and teach others with developmental disabilities to advocate for their rights, choices and address ideas in a productive way.
For more information: Go online to https://wyosail.org/.