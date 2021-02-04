We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need.
“Smooch a Pooch” event to help orphaned animals
What: Smooch a Pooch, a fundraiser for Yola’s Pet Rescue, a local organization that fosters orphaned animals.
When: Saturday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m.-noon.
Where: Fat Boys Tire & Auto, 1151 E. Lincolnway, Cheyenne
Cost: Monetary donations of any amount and bags of nonperishable pet food are being accepted.
More information: The event will feature several puppies who were recently rescued from the Wind River Reservation. Along with a “kissing booth,” the dogs will also compete in a local version of the popular “Puppy Bowl.”
The puppies will be available for adoption after the event.
Yola’s Pet Rescue is a volunteer group based in Laramie County. In addition to rescuing stray animals, they also partner with several overcrowded shelters in the region to foster, spay and neuter, and place pets into loving homes.
For more information: Go to the Fat Boys Tires Facebook page, www.facebook.com/events/486614146107208.