To give your money
Rotary Club raffle to help fund future community service projects
What: Cheyenne Rotary Club raffle of a new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000
When: Now through the end of May
How to buy tickets:
Online: 1 for $50 ticket: https://cheyennerotary.org/event/ford-bronco-raffle-ticket-purchase/; or 3 for $100 ticket: https://cheyennerotary.org/event/ford-bronco-raffle-ticket-purchase---3-for--100/
By mail: Send a check by May 31 to: Cheyenne Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 511, Cheyenne, WY 82003-0511. Include a note with the name, address and phone number that you would like included on each ticket, as well as the mailing address that you would like the tickets mailed back to.
In person: Hawthorne Tree, 112 E. 17th St. in downtown Cheyenne; Wyoming Bank and Trust, 5827 Yellowstone Road; or Spradley Barr Motors – Ford, 2200 Westland Road.
More information:
The first-place prize is a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000, courtesy of Spradley Barr. (Title, taxes and insurance not included.) Second place pays $1,000, and third place wins $500. The drawing will be held June 2.
All proceeds raised from this raffle fundraiser will go directly toward the Cheyenne Rotary Club Foundation to add to the impact of Rotary’s charitable giving mission in Cheyenne. This fundraiser will help Cheyenne Rotary build the endowment to reach the $1 million goal, which will ensure long-term, sustainable local community service.
Current and past Rotary service projects funded through the Foundation include books for all Laramie County students, equipment for local law enforcement, Veterans Student Center at LCCC, Laramie County Library Digital Literacy Program, Friendship Playground at Cahill Park, music education through Cheyenne Symphony and much more.
For more information: Or to order raffle tickets by phone, call 307-638-3335.