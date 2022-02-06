We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your moneyNational Texas Roadhouse fundraiser benefits American Tinnitus Association What: Fundraiser for the American Tinnitus Association at all Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s locations
When: Monday, Feb. 7, during business hours
Where: 1931 Blue Grass Circle, Cheyenne
How it works: To honor the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on Feb. 7 to the organization. More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.
In addition to the restaurant fundraiser, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse/ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association. The gift cards are available online at texasroadhouse.com.
About tinnitus: According to the Mayo Clinic, tinnitus is when you experience ringing or other noises in one or both of your ears. The noise you hear when you have tinnitus isn’t caused by an external sound, and other people usually can’t hear it. Tinnitus is a common problem. It affects about 15% to 20% of people, and is especially common in older adults.