Everyone gives, Everyone gains logo

We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your items or your money

Needs Inc. teams with King Soopers for cereal drive

What: Needs Inc. and King Soopers are celebrating National Cereal Day with a cereal drive.

When: Through Monday, March 14

Where: King Soopers, 3702 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne

How you can help:

All products and funds collected will benefit Needs Inc., a local nonprofit that has been helping feed families and individuals in Laramie County since 1972.

How you can help put food in bowls across our community:

• Donate your favorite cereal in store: Shoppers can donate their favorite nonperishable breakfast items by simply dropping them in the store donation bins.

• Make a $5 donation at checkout: Your donation will provide the following items to We Don’t Waste: (1) box of cereal, (1) cup of oatmeal and half a gallon of milk.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus