...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds
will increase overnight and into the early to midday hours
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to areas of blowing snow and reductions to
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items or your money
Needs Inc. teams with King Soopers for cereal drive
What: Needs Inc. and King Soopers are celebrating National Cereal Day with a cereal drive.
When: Through Monday, March 14
Where: King Soopers, 3702 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne
How you can help:
All products and funds collected will benefit Needs Inc., a local nonprofit that has been helping feed families and individuals in Laramie County since 1972.
How you can help put food in bowls across our community:
• Donate your favorite cereal in store: Shoppers can donate their favorite nonperishable breakfast items by simply dropping them in the store donation bins.
• Make a $5 donation at checkout: Your donation will provide the following items to We Don’t Waste: (1) box of cereal, (1) cup of oatmeal and half a gallon of milk.