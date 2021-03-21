We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Donate to Habitat’s home repairs program and get a free drink
What: Everyone who donates to Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County’s home repairs program during this promotion will get a free drink at the Paramount Cafe, courtesy of Thrivent.
When: March 24-28, during regular business hours.
Where: Paramount Cafe, 1607 Capitol Ave., Cheyenne
More information: This fundraiser is for a local veteran, who needs close to $5,000 worth of repairs on his home that will allow him to age in place and keep him safe in his home. He is going to be receiving new carpeting/flooring, which right now is torn and makes it hard for him to get around his house, and his foundation is crumbling, as well. These are just a few of the issues he and his wife are facing, but there are more.
All donations up to $1,000 will be generously matched by the local law firm Holland & Hart LLP. To learn more about the project, go online to https://www.cheyennehabitat.org/habitat-repairs-1.