To give your money
Taco John’s raising funds for Friends of Youth Alternatives
What: All five Taco John’s locations are accepting donations this month for Friends of Youth Alternatives.
When: Throughout the month of March.
Where: Cheyenne-area Taco John’s restaurants: 3411 E. Pershing Blvd., 3308 Dell Range Blvd., 2220 Carey Ave., 5421 Yellowstone Road and 101 S. Greeley Highway.
More information: The Friends of Youth Alternatives organization is a nonprofit that focuses on keeping Cheyenne-based youth between the ages of 5 and 17 out of the criminal justice system. They do this by way of counseling, support and intervention. The services of Youth Alternatives are free, and they never turn away any person or family.
In partnering with Youth Alternatives, Taco John’s will help the organization raise funds that will go toward their year-end fundraising goal of $50,000, since it’s the nonprofit’s 50th anniversary.
What you can do: All customers are encouraged to round up on their purchase to the nearest whole dollar amount, since 100% of the donations received by Taco John’s will go directly to Friends of Youth Alternatives.