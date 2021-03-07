We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need. To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
CSO gala goes virtual
What: The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra invites the community to attend its 62nd Annual Gala.
When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, March 13
Where: Online.
Cost: Free, but both live and silent auctions will be held in conjunction with the event.
To register: RSVP online at cheyennesymphony.org.
More information: CSO Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator will serve as the master of ceremonies for this important fundraiser.“We need the community’s help, now more than ever,” Intriligator said in a news release. “Bringing people together for the healing power of live music has become even more essential in these trying times.” Musical entertainment will be provided throughout the event by Synesthesia.
The live auction includes an opportunity to conduct the Washington Post March by John Phillip Sousa at the Pops in the Park concert in June, a ski getaway at Grand Targhee Resort, and a Coach luxury handbag.
The silent auction, wine raffle and paddle auctions will open on March 8, ahead of the live event. Silent auction items include jewelry, gourmet baskets, art and more. The wine raffle includes 23 wines hand-selected by a sommelier, and a paddle auction allows participants to support CSO programs at varying donation levels.