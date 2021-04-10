We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need.
To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Shrine Club to hold fundraising auction this Sunday
What: Pot O’ Gold Fundraising Quarter Auction
When: Sunday, April 11; doors open at 2 p.m. for shopping and viewing of items; auction begins at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 Iowa St. (north of Riding Club Road and east of Yellowstone Road, north of town)
Cost: Bidding paddles are $5 each or three paddles for $10.
More information: Bid on and win gift baskets and gift certificates donated by local businesses at this fundraiser for the Shriners. Concessions will be available for purchase.
For more information: Go to Simplicity 307’s Facebook page or online at Simplicity 307.com for additional information about the event.