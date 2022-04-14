We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Dodgeball event to help fund Grief Support Group
What: 3rd Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball fundraiser to help fund the Laramie County Grief Support Group
When: Saturday, April 16
Where: Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway, Cheyenne
Cost: $200 per co-ed team
More information: The 3rd Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament of Champions is an event that brings Laramie County community members together for friendly competition and to support a great cause. All proceeds earned from tournament registration go to Laramie County Grief Support Group to assist families that have lost a loved one.
Teams should consist of a minimum of six players, with a maximum of eight to allow for substitutions. ALL members of a team must play at least one game per match, unless injured. All teams will be co-ed, and must have three men and three women on the court when each game begins.
All team members must be wearing reflective or neon clothing (no dark clothing). We encourage teams to be creative when deciding on team uniforms.