We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Jackalope Jump “polar plunge” to help fund Special Olympics
What: Jackalope Jump “polar plunge” into Sloans Lake to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming
When: Saturday, April 17; registration begins at 10 a.m., with the jump starting at 10:45 a.m.
Where: Sloans Lake near the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne
Cost: Jumpers must raise $100 to receive a Jackalope Jump T-shirt and towel.
More information: Costumes are encouraged.
Events like the Jackalope Jumps held across the state this year help support more than 1,800 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
For more information or to register: Go online to www.sowy.org and go to the “Fundraising” drop-down menu to select Jackalope Jump.