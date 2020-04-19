We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Cheyenne man to run marathon for Food Bank of the Rockies
What: Adam Cordell runs a marathon to benefit the statewide food bank, with matching donations by Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation
When: Monday, April 20
Where: Cordell will be running in Cheyenne, but due to current social distancing requirements, those who wish to donate to his fundraising effort can do so online or by check.
How to give:
1. Donate on Facebook now at https://www.facebook.com/donate/216357156336194/.
2. Write a check to Food Bank of the Rockies and put “BFCUMatch” in the memo line. Send it to Food Bank of the Rockies, P.O. Box 1540, Evansville, WY 82636.
3. Give online directly to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies at WyomingFoodBank.org/BFCU.
More information: Cordell was supposed to run the Boston Marathon. However, the race was cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead, he will run a marathon in Cheyenne to raise funds for the Food Bank of the Rockies. After hearing about Cordell’s plans, Blue and Blue Foundation offered to match all donations he raises up to $25,000, which means this event could earn up to $50,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies.
“While it is disappointing not to be running in Boston, I am happy I can still run in my hometown for such a great purpose,” Cordell said. “During this hard time, we all have to use our gifts for the greater good. Running is my gift, and I am honored to use it to help out my community. Just thinking I can help raise up to $50,000 doing what I love to do blows me away! Thank you, Blue and Blue Foundation and to all who have and will donate.”
For more information: Read this story by WyoSports Editor Jeremiah Johnke: https://tinyurl.com/adamcordell.