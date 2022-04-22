Everyone gives, Everyone gains logo

We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your money

Jump Into Jewels to help fund Habitat, CRMC programs

What: Jump into Jewels, a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County

When: 1-4 p.m., Saturday, April 23

Where: 3306 Kelley Drive, Cheyenne

More information: The event is an opportunity to celebrate spring and find deals on jewelry, purses, scarves and accessories. This year, Habitat is partnering with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, with proceeds funding Habitat's construction program and CRMC’s Mother/Baby Unit.

For more information: Call the Habitat ReStore at 307-637-8067 or email info@cheyennehfh.org.

