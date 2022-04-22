...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County. This includes the locations of Cheyenne
Buford and Whitaker.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Weather Alert
...Strong Outflow will impact portions of southwestern Laramie
County through 630 PM MDT...
At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Ranchettes
to near Crystal Lake Campground. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Brief wind gusts of 60 to 65 MPH. No rain is expected.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Federal, Ranchettes, Warren AFB,
Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and
South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 29.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 341 and 380.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430,
431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437 covering much of the Nebraska Panhandle and portions of
southeast Wyoming.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts
of 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Jump Into Jewels to help fund Habitat, CRMC programs
What: Jump into Jewels, a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County
When: 1-4 p.m., Saturday, April 23
Where: 3306 Kelley Drive, Cheyenne
More information: The event is an opportunity to celebrate spring and find deals on jewelry, purses, scarves and accessories. This year, Habitat is partnering with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, with proceeds funding Habitat's construction program and CRMC’s Mother/Baby Unit.