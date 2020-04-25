We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Taco John’s, Jonah Bank team up to help prevent suicide
What: Fourth annual suicide prevention fundraiser by Taco John’s and Jonah Bank.
When: Throughout the month of May.
How to give: Participating Taco John’s and Jonah Bank locations will encourage customers to contribute to their campaign to support the suicide prevention efforts of local nonprofit groups, such as Grace For 2 Brothers, and similar organizations across Colorado and Wyoming. All of the money raised will be donated to these local organizations.
More information: “Last year, thanks to the amazing support of our communities, we were able to raise $14,462.74 for Grace for 2 Brothers and several other statewide suicide prevention programs,” said Jim Creel, CEO of Taco John’s International. “This year, Taco John’s has expanded its efforts to reach communities in Colorado, so we are hoping that 2020’s campaign is even more successful. It is our goal that this campaign will raise awareness to anyone who has been affected by suicide or is contemplating suicide, that there is a reason for hope. There are people who care. We care.”
“We are honored to have the opportunity to join Taco John’s in raising awareness while also providing additional funding to life-changing suicide prevention organizations,” said Gregg Jones, EVP/Cheyenne Branch President at Jonah Bank. “Suicide continues to increase in the U.S., so we hope to do even more this year to help battle this tragic epidemic.”