We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Thankful Thursday moves online to help local businesses
What: The Thankful Thursday fundraising program has moved online, partnering with Jack from Big O Tires and Corey from Lynn Buys Houses to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When: Every Monday through Friday for the next few weeks.
How to give: Bryan “Alf” Grzegorczyk the rest of the Thankful Thursday crew are highlighting a different business each day on the “Small Businesses the Heart of Cheyenne, WY” Facebook page. They plan to give away $200 a day to people who support the “business of the day.”
All people have to do to enter is donate/buy an item from the business of the day and get a ticket to enter in the $200 drawing.
How to benefit: If you are interested in throwing your business in to be considered, please like and message the “Small Businesses the Heart of Cheyenne, WY” Facebook page or email lynnbuyshouses13@gmail.com.