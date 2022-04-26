...Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Near-Critical to briefly critical fire weather conditions
with low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained
winds of 15 to 20 mph with occasional gusts at 25 to 30 mph
possible. Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, central and southern
Nebraska Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased today under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning
is discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
CFD Old West Museum to hold BUNCO fundraising night
What: BUNCO Night, a fundraiser for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
When: 6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Where: CFD Old West Museum Carriage Hall, 4610 Carey Ave., Cheyenne
Cost: $15 per person
More information: Grab your dice and join the fun because BUNCO Night is here! Come for a night of games, prizes, drinks and snacks. Admission gets you in the doors, three action-packed games and snacks. Additional games and drinks are available for purchase.