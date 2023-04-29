We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to spotlight some of the ways you can help people in Laramie County. To have an item published, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
Day of Giving helps community groups throughout the year
What: 18th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving
When: Youth Event, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11; Day of Giving, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Cheyenne Kiwanis Community House, Lions Park
Make a cash contribution: The Day of Giving Board would appreciate cash donations to help with its year-round effort to act as a safety net for 10 area agencies. When these agencies need help meeting client needs, Day of Giving buys the necessary items as far as available funds allow. Donations of any size are appreciated!
Since Day of Giving is an all-volunteer nonprofit, and all overhead is covered for the next year, 100% of any donation will be available to make purchases to help local agencies.
Mail a donation to Day of Giving at P.O. Box 192, Cheyenne, WY 82003; drop off a donation at the Day of Giving or at the Youth Event; or go to the “donate” button on the Day of Giving website at cheyennedayofgiving.org.
Ways for youth to give at the Youth Event: The Youth Event, which will be run and staffed by the youth of Cheyenne, will be accepting donations of nonperishable food, personal care items (including packages of new underwear), and craft items, all of which the youth will sort, box and prepare for delivery to 10 area agencies the next day.
Other ways to give:Donate nonperishable food in any size can, box or bag.
Donate personal care items: Includes trial and regular sizes of personal care items such as laundry detergent, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, individually wrapped toothbrushes, razors, feminine hygiene products and packages of new underwear.
Donate used prescription eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cellphones and chargers.
Donate durable medical equipment: Includes walkers, shower chairs, visual aids, commodes, scooters, lift chairs, wheelchairs and other adaptive equipment.
Donate medical supplies: Includes items such as diabetes test strips, braces, CPAP machines, disposable briefs, etc.
Donate leftover prescription medications: Drop off at the Wyoming Medication Donation Program table; bring medication in original package with patient name blacked out.
Donate craft supplies: Includes new or leftover items, a necessity for Boys & Girls Club and Magic City Enterprises.
Donate gently used furniture and housewares suitable for outfitting an unfurnished apartment: Drop items off at the Habitat for Humanity truck in the parking lot of the Kiwanis Community House on May 12. Includes kitchen items such as pots and pans, small appliances, dishes and silverware. Used mattresses, pillows and bedding cannot be accepted.
Donate blood for Vitalant: Call Vitalant at 307-638-3326 to give in the name of the Day of Giving at the Vitalant office, 112 E. Eighth Ave., between May 9 and May 20.
Learn how to register as a potential bone marrow or organ/eye/tissue donor: Potential bone marrow donors need to be between 18 and 44 years old and in good general health; organ/eye/tissue donors can be of any age or medical background; those with chronic medical conditions or infectious diseases are not excluded.
Locations to drop off donations before the event: Avenues Physical Therapy Center, 611 E. 18th St.; B & B Appliance, 714 Central Ave.; First Education Federal Credit Union, 120 W. Carlson St.; Laramie County Chiropractic, 611 East Carlson #101; Pinnacle Bank, 1700 Good Night Trail or 3518 Dell Range Blvd.; RE/MAX Capitol Properties, 4000 Central Ave., Suite 1; Flippers Family Arcade, 1617 Capitol Ave.; or Whispering Chase Independent Living, 4350 E. Lincolnway.
Prescription medications should be donated at the event, not at these drop-off locations.