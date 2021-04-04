We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a way to highlight how you can help people in need.
To get your item listed in “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum to hold Bingo Fundraising Night
What: Bingo Fundraising Night at the CFD Old West Museum
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6
Where: Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, Carriage Hall, 4610 Carey Ave., Cheyenne
Cost: $10, which includes your first game and snacks. Drinks can be purchased separately.
More information: Join in for an evening of bingo, drinks and snacks at the CFD Old West Museum. Earn prizes provided by Bit-O-Wyo Ranch.
You can buy your admission tickets online at https://cfdartshow.com/products/bingo-night-fundraiser-april-6-2021.
Can’t attend, but want to help the museum with fundraising? Give a donation today by visiting: https://cfdartshow.com/ products/make-a-donation, call 307-778-7290 or donate in person.
To make a reservation, or for more information: Contact Jean Krause, education coordinator, at 307-778-7202 or email jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org.