We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money or items
Day of Giving continues online campaign to help local nonprofits
What: To make a financial donation to the Cheyenne Day of Giving, go online to cheyennedayofgiving.org or search Facebook for Cheyenne Day of Giving.
When: Ongoing
More information: Money donated to Day of Giving will be used to purchase items throughout the year needed by a long list of local agencies that serve those in need in our community.
These are the agencies participating in the Cheyenne Day of Giving and what products they’re seeking. You can choose to do- nate financially at cheyennedayofgiving.org or drop off the requested goods at each individual agency.
• Boys & Girls Club: 515 West Jefferson Road,307-778-6674 (call ahead for drop-offs), www.bgcchey.org – art canvas (any size), pencils, board games
• COMEA House: 1504 Stinson Ave., 307-632-3174 – toilet paper, trash bags, paper towels
• Family Promise: 2950 Spruce Drive, 307-772-8770 (call ahead for drop-offs) – laundry detergent, cleaning products (cleaning wipes, toilet paper), craft kits for kids (bracelets, looms, etc.)
• Home Away From Home: Closed until further notice
• Magic City Enterprises: 1780 Westland Road,307-637-8869 (call ahead for drop-offs) – deodorant and body wash (male and female), glue, chalk of any kind (art, sidewalk, etc.)
• Needs Inc.: 900 Central Ave., 307-632-4132 – spaghetti sauce, small cans of condensed soup, jelly, small cans of chicken
• Safehouse Services: 714 West Fox Farm Road, 307-634-8655 (call ahead for drop-offs) – cereal, mac and cheese, kids’ snacks, tampons
• St. Joseph’s Food Pantry: 206 Van Lennen Ave., 307-634-4625 (call ahead for drop-offs) – small packages of flour, sugar, and coffee
• The Salvation Army: 601 East 20th St.,307-634-2769 – razors for men and women, toothpaste, feminine hygiene items
• Unaccompanied Students Initiative: P.O. Box 22103, 307-220-2391 (call ahead for drop-offs) – grocery gift cards, individually wrapped snack packages (pudding cups, chips, cookies), toilet paper, paper towels
• Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless: 907 Campbell Ave., 307-634-8499 (call ahead for drop-offs) – toothbrushes, toothpaste, disposable razors for men, men’s deodorant
Other agencies Cheyenne Day of Giving helps:
• Colorado Marrow Donor Program: Registers potential bone marrow donors at the Day of Giving event. Go to www.bethematch.org to register.
• Donor Alliance: Registers potential eye, organ or tissue donors. Go to www.donatelifewyoming.org to register.
• Frontier Lions Club: Collects used eyeglasses, hearing aids and cellphones. Drop off these items at the purple and gold mailbox on the east side of American Legion Post 6 on Lincolnway.
• Good Health Will: Provides medical equipment and supplies at a discounted price. Needs financial help during this time and would appreciate monetary donations.
• Vitalant: Holds a yearly blood drive at the Day of Giving event. Blood donors needed during COVID-19 crisis. Call 307-638-3326 to make an appointment to donate.
• Wyoming Medication Donation Program: WMDP provides medication help to low-income Wyoming residents who lack prescription coverage by redispensing acceptable donated medications and providing advice on lower-cost alternatives.