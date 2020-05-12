We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here.
To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyoming news.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Thrivent and Hambones Pizza team up to help Day of Giving
What: Thrivent Financial and Hambones Pizza have teamed up to raise money for Cheyenne Day of Giving.
When: 5-8 p.m. todayTuesday, May 12
How to give: Thrivent will give a coupon for a free medium one-topping pizza to anyone who makes a curbside donation to Cheyenne Day of Giving during those hours.
More information: Thrivent officials said they chose Day of Giving because “we felt they would be able to get the funds to those in need and are in touch with nonprofits who need help, as well.” Donations will be used by Day of Giving volunteers to help those affected by COVID-19.
Additional donations to the Virtual Day of Giving can be made online at cheyenneday ofgiving.org.