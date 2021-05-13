We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here.
To give your money or your items
Day of Giving helps community groups throughout the year
What: 16th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving
When: Youth Event – 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13; Day of Giving – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 14
Where: Kiwanis Community House, Lions Park
Make a cash contribution: The Day of Giving Board would appreciate cash donations to help with its year-round effort to act as a safety net for 10 area agencies. When these agencies need help meeting client needs, Day of Giving buys the needed items as far as available funds allow. Donations of any size are appreciated.
Since Day of Giving is an all-volunteer nonprofit, and all overhead is covered for the next year, 100% of any donation will be available to make purchases to help local agencies.
Mail a donation to Day of Giving at P.O. Box 192, Cheyenne, WY 82003; drop off a donation at the Day of Giving or at the Youth Event; or go to the “donate” button on the Day of Giving website at www.cheyennedayofgiving.org.
Ways for youth to give at the Youth Event: The Youth Event, which will be run and staffed by the youth of Cheyenne, will be accepting donations of nonperishable food, personal-care items (including packages of new underwear) and craft items, all of which the youth will sort, box, and prepare for delivery to 10 area agencies the next day.
Other ways to give:
Donate nonperishable food in any size container.
Donate personal care items: Includes trial and regular sizes of personal-care items such as laundry detergent, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, individually wrapped toothbrushes, razors, feminine hygiene products and packages of new underwear.
Donate used prescription eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cellphones and chargers.
Donate durable medical equipment: Includes walkers, shower chairs, visual aids, commodes, scooters, lift chairs, wheelchairs and other adaptive equipment.
Donate medical supplies: Includes items such as diabetes test strips, braces, CPAP machines, disposable briefs, etc.
Donate leftover prescription medications: Bring medication in original package with patient name blacked out for the Wyoming Medication Donation Program.
Donate craft supplies: Include new or leftover items, a necessity for Boys & Girls Club and Magic City Enterprises.
Donate blood for Vitalant: Call Greta at 635-3943 for an appointment to donate blood at the Day of Giving event or call Vitalant at 638-3326 to give in the name of the Day of Giving at the Vitalant office, 112 E. Eighth Ave., between May 11 and May 22.
Learn how to register as a potential bone marrow or organ/eye/tissue donor: Potential bone marrow donors need to be between 18 and 44 years old and in good general health; organ/eye/tissue donors can be of any age or medical background; those with chronic medical conditions or infectious diseases are not excluded.
Locations to drop off donations before the event: Avenues Physical Therapy Center, 611 E. 18th St.; B & B Appliance, 714 Central Ave.; First Education Federal Credit Union, 120 W. Carlson St.; Laramie County Chiropractic, 611 E. Carlson, #101; Paramount Café, 1607 Capitol Ave.; Pinnacle Bank, 1501 South Greeley Highway or 3518 Dell Range Blvd.; RE/MAX Capitol Properties, 4000 Central Ave., Suite 1; Whispering Chase Independent Living, 4350 E. Lincolnway.
Prescription medications should be donated at the event, not at these drop-off locations.
For more information: Visit www.cheyennedayofgiving.org or call Greta Morrow at 635-3943 or 421-3436.