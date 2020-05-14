We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Thrivent and Paramount Cafe team up to help Family Promise
What: Thrivent Financial and Paramount Cafe have teamed up to raise money for Family Promise of Cheyenne.
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 15
How to give: Thrivent will give a coupon for a free drink at Paramount Cafe for every $5 donated to Family Promise of Cheyenne. The coupon is valid for in-store redemption only, not online sales.
More information: Thrivent officials said they chose Family Promise because they are having to use hotels and Airbnbs to house their homeless families because the churches they usually use are closed due to the COVID-19 virus.
Additional donations to Family Promise of Cheyenne can be made online at www.familypromiseofcheyenne.org.