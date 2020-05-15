We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Thrivent and Freedom’s Edge team up to help United Way
What: Thrivent Financial and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. have teamed up to raise money for United Way of Laramie County.
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 16
How to give: $1 from every crowler sold during this time will be donated to United Way of Laramie County to help those affected by COVID-19, and will be matched by Thrivent. For every $5 donated to United Way, receive a free pint at Freedom’s Edge.
Additional donations to United Way of Laramie County can be made online at https://www.unitedwayoflaramiecounty.org/donate/.