We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Law enforcement hosts Virtual Torch Run 2020 for Special Olympics
What: Law enforcement across the state are hosting the Wyoming Virtual Torch Run 2020 to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming
When: May 15-July 15
How to participate: With the cancellation of the 2020 Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games due to physical distancing regulations, Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run, along with the support of hundreds of local law enforcement volunteers, will host the Law Enforcement Torch Run Legs – virtually!
Law enforcement personnel, Special Olympics athletes, family and friends are encourage to participate by walking or running outside or on a treadmill, exercising on an elliptical or cycling. The goal is to engage more officers and athletes, reach 2,020 miles and raise $20,200. Participants are encouraged to track their miles, take a picture or record a short video and post to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LETR4SOWY.
You can also support the Wyoming Law Enforcement Virtual Torch Run by making a donation or buying a T-shirt. Please visit www.SpecialOlympicsWY.org or visit www.firstgiving.com/event/sowy/2020-WY-LETR-Virtual-Torch-Run.