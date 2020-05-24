We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Papa Murphy’s to give 25% of online purchases to local relief fund
What: Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza has agreed to donate 25% of online purchases to the Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund.
When: Thursday, May 28
How to participate: Use the code DONATE at checkout to help provide critical support to those who don’t have the resources to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
More information: The Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund is a partnership between Forward Greater Cheyenne and the city of Cheyenne to help residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they are unable to work or qualify for federal assistance.
The Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund is available to all Laramie County residents. The community is rallying together to help those in need. To apply for assistance or donate, visit online or contact the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Foundation at 307-638-3388.