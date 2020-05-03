We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Local couple to match donations to Animal Shelter this month
What: Thanks to longtime donors Earl and Carol Kabeiseman, all donations received at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter before May 31 will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000.
When: Now through Sunday, May 31
How to give: Go online to https://tinyurl.com/cheyennesheltermatch to make a donation by credit card.
More information: Money from this special campaign will be added to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s medical fund, which provides medical assistance and supplies to animals in the shelter’s care.