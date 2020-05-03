We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

To give your money

Local couple to match donations to Animal Shelter this month

What: Thanks to longtime donors Earl and Carol Kabeiseman, all donations received at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter before May 31 will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000.

When: Now through Sunday, May 31

How to give: Go online to https://tinyurl.com/cheyennesheltermatch to make a donation by credit card.

More information: Money from this special campaign will be added to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s medical fund, which provides medical assistance and supplies to animals in the shelter’s care.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus