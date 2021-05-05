We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here.
To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Event offers all-you-can-eat sausages to fund Habitat repairs
What: All-you-can-heat hot dogs and brats to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County’s repairs fund
When: Saturday, May 8; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: ReStore parking lot, 715 E. 15th St., Cheyenne
Cost: $10 per person, includes chips and a drink.
More information: All proceeds will be used to fund repairs on existing Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County homes in the Cheyenne area.
For more information: Email Habitat Special Projects Coordinator Dan Dorsch at dan@cheyennehfh.org.