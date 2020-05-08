We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Thrivent, Danielmark’s team up to help Habitat for Humanity
What: Thrivent Financial and Danielmark’s Brewing Company have teamed up to raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County.
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 9
How to give: Danielmarks will donate $1 to Habitat homeowners for each crowler sold, and for every $5 donated, Thrivent will provide a coupon for a free pint from Danielmarks to use when the local microbrewery reopens.
More information: Three more similar events will be held this month by Thrivent to benefit local businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for details as those events get closer.