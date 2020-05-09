We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your items or your money
Wyoming Way Donation Day to collect items for those in need
What: First-ever Wyoming Way Donation Day, a grassroots effort of local pharmacist Kelsey James to collect items for a variety of nonprofit charitable organizations in Laramie County.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. todaySaturday, May 9
Where: Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park, 4603 Lions Park Drive
How to give in person: The supply drive will be accepting products like perishable and nonperishable food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and dog food and treats. Volunteers from Needs Inc. and the police and fire depart-ments will run the drop-off like a drive-thru to minimize contact and maintain social distancing.
How to give online: If you don’t feel comfortable leaving home due to COVID-19, you can contribute financially through GoFundMe at gf.me/u/xytmai or through Venmo to username@wyowaydonationday.
For more information: Contact Kelsey James at wyoway donationday@gmail.com or 307-631-3710.