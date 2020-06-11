We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Local cyclist pedaling 1,320 miles to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s, dementia
What: Cheyenne resident and Realtor Patrick Graham is traveling the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail across four states to raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
When: May 30 through at least June 14 (though it looks like it will take a bit longer than expected)
How to donate: To donate and learn more, visit https://cycleforlife.club/2020-ride.
More information: Graham, a seasoned cyclist, has spent years pedaling to raise money for charitable causes. This year, he is riding from Astoria, Oregon, to Cheyenne to honor the 28,000 unpaid caregivers and 10,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia in Wyoming. In addition to Oregon and Wyoming, Graham will also pedal through Idaho and Montana.
Graham has pledged that 100% of funds raised will be contributed to the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers education, counseling, support groups and a 24-hour Helpline at no charge to families. In addition, contributions help fund advancements in research to prevent, treat and eventually conquer this disease. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for those living with Alzheimer’s and their families on related legislative issues, and with health and long-term care providers.
To follow Graham’s progress, go to his Facebook page, called “The Cycle for Life,” at https://www.facebook.com/The-Cycle-for-Life-1691765714433432/.