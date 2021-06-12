We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here.
To give your money
Lights on Bright! concert to benefit Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center
What: Lights on Bright!, a new local nonprofit organization with the goal of raising funds to further cancer research and eradication, presents its inaugural fundraiser, a concert featuring Nashville recording artist Doug Allen Nash.
When: Starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17
Where: The Outlaw Saloon, 312 South Greeley Highway, Cheyenne
Cost: $50, which includes two beverage tickets
About the event: Doug Allen Nash will be joined by music artists from the Cheyenne area in bringing his #1 Tribute Experience to the outdoor stage at The Outlaw Saloon. Together, they will entertain attendees by celebrating American musical icons Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond. The multimedia production includes an A-list big band and video walls highlighting the lives of these famous musicians.
Who benefits: Proceeds will go to the Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center to provide services to those who need them. Founder Nancy Reno, a breast cancer survivor, like many survivors, has a passion to help others facing a cancer diagnosis.
For tickets or more information: Contact Nancy Reno at 307-630-3148 or Nreno4986@aol.com or Rebecca Sellnow at 307-509-0708 or RebeccaLSellnow@gmail.com.