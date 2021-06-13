We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Sunrise Rotary golf tourney to benefit three nonprofits
What: Sunrise Rotary Scramble Golf Tournament
When: 1 p.m. shotgun start, Friday, June 18
Where: Cheyenne Country Club Golf Course, 800 Stinner Road
Cost: $100 per person, which includes golf, cart and lunch; hole sponsorships are available for $200.
More information: The tournament is open to all levels of golfers. Proceeds will go to Foster Grandparents of Laramie County, CRMC Cancer Boutique and Sunrise Rotary Foundation, which helps with immediate needs in the community.
For more information: Contact Brenda Laird at Brenda.laird@outlook.com or 307-214-0378.