To give your money
Wyoming neuroscientist joins the fight against Alzheimer’s
What: University of Wyoming neuroscientist Karagh Brummond is raising money to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease through her Virtual 5k Fun Run and Walk team for the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day fundraiser.
When: Now through June 20
How to donate: To donate and learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/brummond longestday.
More information: Dr. Brummond’s plans for an in-person event were waylaid by the coronavirus, so she hosted a virtual event May 9 and raised $550 toward her $1,600 goal, but she’s still hoping to reach her target before The Longest Day: June 20.
“During these times, those with these diseases are faced with an even tougher challenge due to the impacts of social distancing and being pushed outside of their normal routines,” she said. “Let’s raise money for research and one day CURE this disease!”
To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or the services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association, go to www.alz.org/Wyoming or call the free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.