To give your money
Proceeds from second Fitness Rodeo to benefit CFD Old West Museum
What: Second annual Cheyenne Fitness Rodeo, to benefit the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
When: 7 a.m. Saturday, June 19
Where: Lions Park Amphitheater, Cheyenne
Cost: $35 per person, must purchase online by June 18; https://www.facebook.com/CheyenneFitnessRodeo or https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event/2nd-annual-cheyenne-fitness-rodeo/.
More information: This is a community event hosted by several small local gyms. All proceeds will benefit the CFD Old West Museum. Attendees will get to experience several different gyms and types of workouts, all in one event, like a rodeo.
The participating gyms are H.I.I.T 30, Mary’s Fitness, Little Lotus and Evolve Fitness.
Participants should be at least 13 years old. Music will be provided by Rock on Wheels.
For more information: Call the museum’s front office at 307-778-7243 or go online to https://www.facebook.com/CheyenneFitnessRodeo or https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event/2nd-annual-cheyenne-fitness-rodeo/.