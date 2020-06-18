We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Buy a cup of coffee to help fund breast cancer projects in Wyoming
What: The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative invites residents to support local coffee shops across Wyoming that are hosting the annual “Cups4Cups” event.
When: June 20
How to donate: Participating coffee shops are Dazbog Coffee at 7124 Commons Drive and Paramount Café at 1607 Capital Ave. in Cheyenne, or Coal Creek Coffee and Tap House at 110 E. Grand Ave. and 2317 Grand Ave. in Laramie.
The Cups4Cups event also provides an easy text donation option for those wanting to support early detection of breast cancer in Wyoming. Text “WBCI C4C” to 50155. Donations fund the WBCI Early Detection Voucher Program for Wyoming residents who have a financial need, regardless of their age, income and insurance status.
More information: While the event was originally planned for April, it was placed on hold due to COVID-19. With restrictions loosening, WBCI will finally be able to celebrate this fun and unique event June 20, the first day of summer. Partnering coffee shops will be “pinking out” their business and offering specials to promote the day.
“I think we are all ready to get out and enjoy our local businesses again, even with the current rules on social distancing. We encourage folks to grab a friend and drive down to their favorite local coffee shop,” said Cara Nett, president of the WBCI Board. “We are blessed to have so many returning coffee shops, many of them are participating for the third year. This partnership works because we work together to support local businesses, while also increasing breast cancer awareness.”
To learn more about the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, the grant process or to donate, visit www.wyomingbreastcancer.org or email at info@wyomingbreastcancer.org.