We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at bmartin@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
“Hawaii Fido” is the theme of 2021 CAS virtual Fur Ball
What: 2021 virtual Fur Ball, hosted by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation
When: June 2-26
Where: Online at cheyenneanimalshelter.org
Cost: Free to register for the auction, but donations are appreciated.
More information: Registration for a bidder number is free, but sponsorships and Gala Event Boxes are available. To register, or to learn how you can support the nearly 6,000 pets that come through the doors of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter every year, go online to cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
The auction will feature a variety of items, including hard-to-find items, experiences, pet adoption packages and more. New items will be added daily throughout the auction.
To donate an auction item, contact donations coordinator Karen Staples at 307-271-5962.
For more information: Call Sue Castaneda at 307-632-6655 or 307-222-6353.