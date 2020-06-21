We believe everyone can give something to those in need, and when that happens, everyone benefits. That’s why we created “Everyone gives, Everyone gains,” a continually updated, year-round list of ways you can help people here. To add an item to the WTE’s “Everyone gives, Everyone gains” list, email Managing Editor Brian Martin at everyonegives@wyomingnews.com or send it to Everyone gives, Everyone gains, c/o Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
To give your money
Needs Inc. food pantry fighting hunger in Laramie County
What: Needs Inc. and other local organizations are accepting donations to help fight hunger in Laramie County.
When: Currently accepting donations
How to donate: To donate and learn more, visit NeedsInc.org or CheyenneFirecracker5K.com
More information: In addition to Needs Inc., donations are also being accepted for COMEA House, Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless, Safehouse and Family Promises. Funds are being raised through Needs’ annual Cheyenne Firecracker 5k run on July 4th. For more information, see NeedsInc.org or CheyenneFirecracker5K.com.